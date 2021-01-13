4 hours ago

Ghana has recorded 191 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the country’s total active case count to 1,330. The total cumulative case count since March 2020 now stands at 56,421 with 54,753 recoveries.

338 persons have died so far from the virus.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions continue to lead with high infection rates.

Although the coronavirus cases went down below 1,000 active cases in the last quarter of 2020 in Ghana, the figure has been increasing steadily in recent times.

Takoradi Veterinary Laboratory records high COVID-19 positivity rate

In the Western Region, the supervisor of the Takoradi Veterinary Laboratory, Dr. Simon Gbene, had said they are currently recording a high COVID-19 positivity rate raging around 30 percent per daily sample tested.

Dr. Gbene speaking to Citi News in Takoradi attributed the high positivity rate on increased infections in air-conditioned environments.

“Currently, although the figures of daily samples are not as huge as they used to be, positivity is going up. For instance, an institution, which I cannot disclose its name due to patient confidentiality, brought us 75 samples and 22 were positive.”

Health officials in the country have attributed the seeming rise in the COVID-19 cases to lack of adherence to the preventive protocols such as wearing of nose mask.

Source: citifmonline