17 minutes ago

Coordinator for ‘one district one factory’ policy, Gifty Ohene Konadu says politicizing the projects will only end up collapsing them.

According to her, the projects are for individuals who have been supported by the government through banks.

Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ program, she also denied a statement by former Minister for Trade and Industry, Ekow Spio-Garbrah that the NDC government under John Dramani Mahama established over one thousand factories.

She has challenged the former Minister to list the factories that were set up by the NDC government.

She said Ghanaians should understand that the government remains committed to helping and supporting indigenous industries and also invest in Ghanaians who have business plans and will be able to set up and employ Ghanaians.

”So the NDC should stop politicizing issues of 1D1F,” she stated.

Former Minister of Trades and Industry Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under John Dramani Mahama built more factories than known.

He cites how most of the factories secured funding and support from government agencies like the National Board for Small-Scale Industries, Export Development Bank as well as Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

He said the New Patriotic Party’s ‘One District One Factory’ programme pales in comparison to the over 1,000 factories created under former President Mahama.

“If you are trying to look at whoever built factories and employed people, we did far more than anything the NPP has done so far,” he told 3news.com’s Komla Klutse on the sidelines of the 31st December commemoration in Winneba, Central Region last week.

He said the difference between what happened under the NDC and what is happening under the NPP “is branding and sloganeering difference”.

The government has published a list of 58 completed factories to back its claims that its flagship program, the One District One Factory (1D1F) is being implemented as promised.

President Akufo-Addo during his media encounter on Friday announced that 58 factories under the initiative have so far been completed, with 26 others at various stages of completion.

He indicated that a list will soon be published to buttress his claim.

Three years into the administration of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), many continue to question the existence of the factories under the initiative that is aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, provide more sustainable food supply and create jobs for the unemployed youth.

Grouped under manufacturing, agriculture, production, and recycling, the list also highlights the sectors, locations, and sizes of the factories as well as the nature of employment they provide.

Being one of the government’s pillars in its taxation to production mantra, the 1D1F initiative was a promise by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2016 elections.