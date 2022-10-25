1xBet Promo Code Ghana | Enter MAXSPORT and Claim 1xBet Welcome Bonus!

1 hour ago

A promo code in the iGaming industry is sometimes used at registration. The topic of our discussion for this post is the 1xBet promo code. We’re going to learn everything that matters about this code and the offer it applies to.

1xBet Ghana Promo Code Is MAXSPORT

As we already said, the purpose of the promo code for 1xBet Ghana is to be applied at registration. After that, players can start pursuing the welcome offer.

In this case, it’s the first deposit bonus. As only the new players are eligible to get it, this is essentially the welcome bonus offered by the operator.

What Can You Get with the 1xBet Promo Code?

No matter how you look at it, the welcome bonus at 1xBet is a very interesting one. You can secure up to 300% of your deposit amount from this bonus alone. Of course, it’s subject to how much you deposit the very first time. The

If you deposit below 380 GHS, you trigger the 200% bonus. You can win up to 760 GHS from the 200% match. The bonus amount is distributed among the sports betting welcome bonus and the 1xGames betting bonus. For each component, you get 380 GHS.

If your first deposit amount is between 381 GHS and 760 GHS, you can trigger a 250% bonus instead of 200%. This time, you can receive up to 1890 GHS, spread equally between the sportsbook and the 1xGames section.

Last but not least, you can trigger the 300% bonus by depositing over 760 GHS. The 300% bonus comes with the potential of winning 2650 GHS altogether. You bet 1325 GHS for each component.

What we like the most about this 1xBet registration promo code bonus is that the minimum deposit amount is only 10 GHS. So, if you’re not ready to commit a big amount, you can still secure the 200% bonus on your first deposit upon meeting all the terms.

1xbet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

If you’re familiar with iGaming bonuses, you must know that none of them is free from terms and conditions. If you truly want to collect them in full, you first need to stick to a set of rules. The same goes for the

The primary condition for the 1xBet Ghana promo code offer is that you must register an account. You must use legit data to fill out the form. It’s simply because all gambling accounts on 1xBet are subject to verification.

Once your account is ready, the next step is to deposit the minimum amount. That is, if you want a bonus. The main condition to release a bonus on 1xBet Ghana is the wagering requirements. Interestingly, it's different based on whether you claim the 200%, 250%, or 300% bonus.

For the 200% bonus, the wagering requirement for the sports bonus is 5x. You can use pre-match bets as well as live bets. The catch is that they must be an accumulator with at least three selections. During this process, you must stick to a minimum of 1.40 odds for every single event.

For the 250% and 300% bonuses, the wagering jumps to 10x. The rest of the terms, as in the minimum odds and number of minimum selections, remain the same.

Make sure you’re not using cryptocurrencies for the deposits. You get 30 days to complete the wagering process on both sports events and casino games.

How to Redeem the 1xBet Promo Code?

Legal Age

Active 1xBet Account

Complete the Wagering Requirement

By redeeming, we’re simply referring to you claiming the 1xBet Ghana promo code on the website. It’s a straightforward process. Let’s go over the steps.First of all, you need to understand whether you qualify for the bonus or not. To be eligible,and have a valid payment method registered in your name. If you try to use anyone else’s payment method, it won’t work.Next, you need to sign up. We’ve already covered why you need to use legit information for the registration process. The promo is actually the. It means you must enter the code during sign-up. Make sure not to miss this step.That leaves us with the wagering of the bonus. Although we’ve covered the sports betting bonus only,. As it’s a bonus package offered combinedly, wagering only half the bonus won’t work.

For 1xGames, the wagering for a 200% match bonus is 30x. And for the 250% and 300% match bonus, it’s 35x. You get the same timeframe to complete the whole redemption process, which is 30 days from the day of receiving the bonus.

Keep in mind that the bonuses are considered wagered only when all the bets are settled. If you have unsettled bets even after the 30 days are over, you’ll lose the entire bonus.

Another common term is that you can’t have multiple bonuses at once. You must complete one and then redeem the other.

Other 1xBet Promotions

As we’re spending so much time on the 1xBet promo code for the welcome bonus, you might be thinking that it’s the only bonus the operator offers.

However, that’s far from the case. 1xBet is globally known for its unique bonus offers that customers of this brand can pursue.

In Ghana, three of the most popular bonuses on 1xBet are the X2 Wednesday bonus, the Cashback bonus, and the Lucky Friday bonus. Let’s see what these are all about.

X2 Wednesday

Cashback

As the name suggests, your first deposit on Wednesday will be. The only prerequisite is thatpromotion the week before.Losses are part of gambling, no matter where you live in the world. To keep your morales high after real money losses, 1xBet Ghana offers up to

The interesting thing is that it’s not a withdrawable cashback. Rather, you get the reward as a promo code! The wagering for this bonus requires at least four selections on the bet slip.

Lucky Friday

This is another interesting promo that is available every week. On Fridays, you can winas long as you deposit a mere €1.

Paired up with the X2 Wednesday bonus, this is the offer that you can consider pursuing the same week on 1xBet Ghana.

Pros & Cons of 1xBet Promo Code

The 1xBet promo code is perhaps the best way to start your journey with 1xBet Ghana. Almost all major iGaming companies in the world offer welcome bonuses these days, and 1xBet is no different.

To sum up, let’s see what the pros and cons of this offer are. Please take a look at our table below.

Pros Cons An interesting welcome bonus for eligible users. The minimum deposit is over 760 GHS for the 300% bonus. Only 10x wagering requirements for the entire sports bonus. Half of the bonus offer must be wagered on1xGames You get 30 days to complete the wagering process. The wagering for 1xGames is 35x. 1xBet offers a lot of other ongoing bonuses for Ghanaian punters.

1xBet Ghana Promo Code FAQs

What is the best promo code for 1xBet?

How to activate the 1xBet Ghana promo code?

How to withdraw the 1xBet welcome bonus?

Why is my promo code for 1xBet not working?

The promo code for 1xBet that is currently available is MAXSPORT. The place to find it is our detailed review.You must use the promo code during registration to activate it. When you trigger the registration form, you should easily find a field to enter the promo code. Just copy it from here and paste it onto the form.Before you can withdraw the welcome bonus, you must complete the wagering requirements within 30 days. It’s 5x/10x for the sports betting bonus and 30x/35x for the 1xGames bonus.You may have entered the wrong code. Check the spelling again and try. If it still doesn’t work, contact 1xBet customer support and submit your query. You should hear from the operator within 24 hours.