10 hours ago

The Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has described the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as an “unrepentant liar” for claiming that 2.1 million jobs have been created by the Akufo-Addo administration since 2017.

Mr Gyamfi in a post on Facebook in response to Dr Bawumia’s claims said unemployment has almost doubled from 8.4% in 2016 to 14% as of 2021 and found the comments by the Vice President as a joke.

“Official rate of unemployment has almost doubled from 8.4% in 2016 to 14% as of 2021, according to the GSS. Youth unemployment is at an all-time high.

“Massive job losses have become the order of the day due to the economic mismanagement of the Bawumia-led EMT. Yet, our unrepentant liar of a VEEP claims his government has created 2.1 million jobs. What a joke! The name BAWUMIA will occupy a comfortable place in the Guinness book of lies.”

Dr Bawumia on Saturday claimed that the Akufo-Addo-led government has created more sustainable jobs than any government in Ghana’s history.

Addressing party supporters at Mpraeso after a health walk Saturday morning, Dr Bawumia said the government has created 2.1 million jobs since 2017.

“During the NDC administration, there were no jobs, they created unemployment, they were not creating jobs, we had the graduate unemployed association, they were creating unemployment, but I have been looking at the data lately and NPP we have created 2.1 million jobs.

“975, 000 are in the private sector, 1.2 million in the public sector, this is verifiable and identifiable data which is available. NPP they were creating unemployment but we create jobs. We are not done yet because there are more jobs for us to create.

“But when it comes to job creation, no government since Independence has created more jobs than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, anybody can challenge me and I will provide the data. But we want to do more, we want to get to the promised land. We can be a Dubai, we can be a South Korea, we can be a Singapore, it is possible.”

Source: citifmonline