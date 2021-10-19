3 hours ago

Two suspects have been arrested over the bullion van attack at Tarkwa in Western Region on Monday.

The robbery incident occurred at Ransbet Supermarket on Monday, October 18, 2021, in the Tarkwa Municipality.

The suspects, Charles Enning and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah, both workers of Mon-Trans Limited are assisting in the investigation following a suspicion of complicity in the crime.

Preliminary investigations indicate that suspects, Charles Enning, a driver and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah, a teller of the company, went to Ransbet Supermarket for proceeds made over the weekend to be deposited at the bank but failed to pick up the Police Officer who was detailed to provide security for them.

In the process of putting the money into the bullion van, the suspects were attacked by a masked armed man and bolted with the money on a standby motorbike.

The Police are pursuing the two robbers to bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, the police say any information that would lead to their arrest should be channelled to the Police for immediate action.

The two suspects are in the custody of the Tarkwa Police Divisional Command.

Graphic Online's Western Regional correspondent, Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu reports that the two suspects and employees of Mon-Tran Limited are helping the police in their investigation.

Amidst sporadic shooting, two armed robbers robbed the bullion van of more than GH¢107,000 in front of a supermarket in the centre of Tarkwa

The robbers were said to have trailed the bullion van, which arrived at the Ransbet Super Shopping Market, at about 9 a.m. to collect the weekend sales to the bank.

A statement signed by the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Ms Olivia Adiku, said even though there was a police detail to provide protection for the two, the two failed to pick up the Police Officer who was waiting.

In a very interesting account from the close circuit camera, “In the process of putting the money into the bullion van, the suspects were attacked by a masked armed man who fired at the front tyre and windscreen of the vehicle and bolted with the money on a waiting motorbike.”

One of the robbers was said to have disguised himself as a shopper with a gun on him.

There were no fatalities as the armed men robbed at ease.

The manager of the supermarket, Ms Mabel Dzedu, said the bullion van arrived at the premises of the supermarket without a police escort.

“The robber first entered the cosmetic shop and walked around for a while and then picked a drink and other items, paid for the items at the counter and waited for the items to be bagged,” she said.

Imagery from the CCTV footage at the shop showed that after the cashier on the Mon-Trans bullion van took the money from the supermarket and was about to put it in the bullion van, the robber — who was inside the supermarket — charged on the cashier, snatched the money and walked away to sit on the motorbike, which had the other robber in charge, and sped off.

Ms Dzedu said Mon-Tran was contracted to carry money from the shop to the bank on a daily basis.

“When the bankers arrived, the team went through the process of counting the sales and after the transaction was completed, they carried the money towards the waiting bullion van,” she said.

