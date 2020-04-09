1 hour ago

Two persons are on the run after testing positive for the novel coronavirus at Old Fadama, a suburb of Accra.

These individuals, who were confirmed to have been infected by the virus are yet to be reached by contact tracers three days after confirmation of their status.

Contact tracers have encountered difficulties convincing the patients to comply with isolation protocols and have since fled the neighbourhood since their test results came in on Monday, April 6, 2020.

“It was really difficult getting them so they called in security to help but since then, these persons have been away from the community. Each time they call, they either ignore or pick up and say they are far away from the area.”

The number of Covid-19 cases in Ghana stand at 313 with six deaths recorded so far since the onset of the pandemic. The recent increase in the figures according to authorities, is as a result of enhanced testing following the announcement of a lockdown in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi.

The two new carriers, one is a female head porter, popularly known as ‘Kayayo’ who shared a single room with 15 others including three children.

“That has been a challenge for the contact tracers and the security team on the ground.”

With no evidence of travel history, it is unclear how these carriers got infected, pointing to a possible case of community transmission. Contact tracers are on the ground liaising with the police to convince suspected secondary contacts in the area to volunteer for a test for the novel coronavirus.

Some opinion leaders in the area who back the decision of non-compliance by the potential contacts, have their commitment grounded in a supposed conspiracy theory of an ulterior motive. “They say they are not going to allow the testing of those who may have come into contact with this person because, there are rumours in the area that the contact tracers are taking the blood samples to the government for some rituals,” Fred Smith said.

This latest development brings to three, the number of carriers who have yet to submit to quarantine protocols as part of measures to control the spread of the virus.

Three carriers now on the run in Ghana

In March, one of the Guineans who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamale escaped.

The young lady, who authorities say is in her early 20s allegedly scaled the wall at the back of the hotel where she and nine others were being held in mandatory quarantined. “At midnight when everybody was asleep she scaled the wall and escaped leaving her belongings, including a mobile phone,” Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed told JoyNews.

He added that security personnel have launched a manhunt for her.

Mr Saeed said the Guinean escaped at the blind side of two police officers and two military personnel who were guarding the hotel.

Peacefmonline