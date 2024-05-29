1 hour ago

An electrician and a mason have been convicted to a fine of GH¢1,200 each by the Accra Circuit Court for posing as Electricity Com­pany of Ghana (ECG) workers and extorting money from customers.

Nana Adu Gyamfi, 33, and Derrick Ntow Adumah, 22, would in default serve six months in prison.

The two pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, intentionally or know­ingly interfering with suppliers’ distribution, defrauding by false pretences and stealing an ECG meter.

Appearing before Mr Sam­uel Bright Acquah, Director of Prosecution, ECG, Mr Paul Asibi Abarigah told the court that Gyamfi and Adumah devised a scheme and collected between GH¢20 and GH¢50 from ECG customers whom they claimed had engaged in illegal connec­tions.

Mr Acquah said the com­plainant, Gabriel Akinade, was the District Technical Officer of ECG, Dansoman, and the con­victs were residents of Danso­man, Accra.

Mr Abarigah told the court that on March 25, 2024, Gyamfi and Adumah went to Zone Six, a suburb of Dansoman, moving from house to house and intro­duced themselves to Magaret­Donkor and some customers in Dansoman and its environs that they were workers of ECG on meter monitoring operation.

The court heard that the con­victs disconnected and removed installed ECG meter number P35765641 from a house over an illegal connection.

Mr Abarigah said Gyamfi and Adumah demanded monies rang­ing between GH¢20 and GH¢50 from the customers.

The prosecutor said the con­victs were arrested and sent to the Dansoman ECG office.

Mr Abarigah said the case was reported to the ECG Investiga­tions Unit and during investi­gations, two reflective jackets, a flat board with ECG printed Logo, screwdrivers, voltmeter and ECG meters with seri­al numbers P35774560 and P35765641 were found on the convicts.

The prosecutor told the court that the convicts admit­ted the offence in their caution statements, but Gyamfi told in­vestigators that it was Adumah who introduced him into the “business”.