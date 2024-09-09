9 hours ago

Tragedy marred the Homowo festival celebrations in Oyarifa as a group of assailants attempted to attack the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Madina Constituency, Robert Lamptey, popularly known as Okumkom.

The violent incident unfolded when Robert Lamptey visited the community to show his support for the festivities.

Eyewitnesses reported that, a young man attempted to assault the candidate, but his security team quickly subdued the attacker.

Unfortunately, the situation escalated when the assailant’s accomplices attacked one of the guards with cutlasses, inflicting severe injuries.

The injured guard was rushed to the hospital, but the mob, determined to continue their assault, pursued him.

In the ensuing chaos, an Uber driver who had transported the wounded guard to the hospital was also brutally beaten, resulting in a broken hand.

The Police have since arrested three suspects in connection with the attack.

The incident has cast a shadow over the Homowo celebrations and heightened worries about political violence in the run-up to the elections.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack to identify all those responsible and ensure justice is served.