3 hours ago

Two suspected armed robbers have been shot dead in intelligence-led operations conducted across the country in the month of March, 2022 says the Ghana Police Service.

According to the Police, a total of 28 other robbery suspects were arrested in the course of the operations.

Names of the suspects who are being prosecuted in various courts were given as Zakaria Gomna, Ayenduo Sule, Ahmed Abubaku, Emmanuel Frimpong @ Attah Panin, Seth Frimpong, Stephen Arthur, Awudu Yusifu, Selasi Agorsor, Musah Inusah, Kofi Aszilevi Atta Essau and Kassim Mohammed.

The others are Kwaku Okyere, Collins Atobia , Prince Tei Larbi, Prosper Beesi, Francis Mensah, Salifu Illiasu, Yahaya Zakaria, Omar Abubakar, Amadu Osmanu, Aliu Mohamadu, Evans Akolgo, Abotitogum Agonga Joseph, Sophia Johnson, Umaru Garage and Abuchy Abu.

The Police Service commended all the Police commands and the special anti-robbery task forces that participated in the operations.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to the communities that assisted the police in these anti-armed robbery operations.

“We would like to assure the good people of Ghana that we shall continue with the fight against robbery and all other crimes to ensure a safer and secure environment for all,” the statement from the Ghana Police Service said.

We therefore seek your continued help and support in this fight, for we are very much aware that we achieve more when we work together.