3 hours ago

Police in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the shooting to death of two persons in the district.

According to the District Chief Executive, Mohammed Musah Tindawu, the shooting occurred as a result of a planned enskinment process.

The disagreement also led to the burning of three houses, while five other persons sustained injuries.

In an interview with Citi News, the DCE said measures have been put in place to avert any reprisal attacks.

“We anticipate that there could be reprisal attacks. You always have to anticipate that once lives were lost and properties were destroyed. Because of that, DISEC is making sure that security is going to be provided both day and night,” he said.

This is not the first time such an incident has occured.

Two years ago, two people were shot dead with one left in critical condition at the Tamale Teaching Hospital following a chieftaincy dispute at Choggu-Naa Kuraa, a farming community near Kpalbusi in the district.

Reports say the tensions started when some years ago, one man decided to settle on a portion of the area and enskinned himself as the chief of the community against traditional advice.

Source: citifmonline