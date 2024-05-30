43 minutes ago

Two students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a Junior High School (JHS) leaver all residing in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have been apprehended by the police service over the alleged sexual extortion of a former KNUST student.

The accused are Jerome Enyam 19 years, resident of Fijai, and Ebenezer Adam 19 years, resident of Kojokrom both second-year students KNUST, whilst Alhaji Awudu Adams, aged 18, is a J.H.S leaver, residing at Fijai, Sekondi-Takoradi.

The statement of offense is Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Thus Sexual Extortion Contrary to Section 23 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act.

The rest include Conspiracy to Commit Crime, Thus Sexual Extortion Contrary to Section 23 (1) of the Criminal Offences ACT 1960 (ACT 29) and Section 66 of the Cyber Security ACT (ACT 1038) and Sexual Extortion Contrary to Section 66 of the Cyber Security ACT (ACT 1038).

According to reports, both Jerome Enyam and Ebenezer Adam being allegedly accused of sexual extortion and blackmailing are offering Business Administration and Petrochemical Engineering courses at KNUST.

The victim, aged 20, formerly a student of KUNST, is the son of the complainant, who works in a Financial Department and member of, the Board of Directors at one of the renowned road construction firms in the Western Region.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor Inspector Kaylin Yawson, presenting the statement of offence before the court narrated that during the first quarter of last year 2023, the complainant’s son video-graphed sexual intimacy with his girlfriend and in turn uploaded the same on his laptop.

The Prosecutor further narrates that a close friend of the victim and a key witness in the case, Ekow Wilson, transferred the video onto his phone.

However, without the knowledge and consent of witness Wilson, Jerome also airdropped the said video onto his phone.

Jerome Enyam accused person, having possession of the video further shared it with Ebenezer Adam and Alhaji Awudu Adams.

The prosecutor’s statement of offense before the Takoradi Circuit Court indicates that Jerome Enyam and Ebenezer Adam after maliciously and intentionally forwarded the same video to the victim.

Moreover, both Jerome Enyam and Ebenezer Adam went ahead, demanded, and collected a cash sum of GH¢1,800 ransom from the victim, otherwise, they would release video-graphed sexual intimacy to the social media spectrum.

On 7th November 2023, Jerome Enyam, Ebenezer Adam, and Alhaji Awudu Adams jointly and by disguise, sent a text message to the victim through an anonymous Vodafone contact number 0203224110 and informed him that they had possessed an amorous6 video concerning him and his girlfriend, thereby demanding an amount of GH¢2,500 from the victim.

The prosecutor Inspector Kaylin Yawson who presented the brief on the case on Wednesday 27, May 2024 told the Takoradi Circuit Court presided over by Her Ladyship Harriet Charway that a cell phone containing the amorous video was retrieved from Jerome Enyam, Ebenezer Adam, and Alhaji Awudu Adams by the Police.

After investigation, the accused persons were charged with the requisite offenses and were arraigned before the Court.

The three accused persons appeared before the court on Monday 27, May 2024, and “pleaded not guilty” on the 4 counts that were levelled against them.

Notwithstanding, during the court proceedings on Monday, 27, May 2024, the Takoradi Circuit in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis dismissed bail for the 3 accused persons and the case was adjourned to Monday 17, June 2024.

The accused Jerome Enyam, Ebenezer Adam of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and Alhaji Awudu Adams, a Junior High School student are currently in police custody.