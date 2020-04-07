1 hour ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says two patients, who have been infected with the novel Coronavirus, are now moderately ill.

It is, however, unknown whether two patients, who were said to be in critical condition as at Friday, April 4, 2020, have now been rendered moderately ill.

According to the GHS’s website, the two are in Routine Surveillance but sought to give no further details on their situation.

Ghana has as at April 7, 2020, recorded 287 coronavirus cases with a death toll at five.

“As at 4th April 2020, 22:00 hr, a total of 214 cases of COVID-19 with five deaths have been recorded. The regions that have reported cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (189) followed by the Ashanti Region (12), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (one), Eastern Region (one) and Upper East Region (one),” the GHS website noted.

“Most of the cases are reported from routine/enhanced surveillance activities. cases from travellers under mandatory quarantine are 90,” it added.