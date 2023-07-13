23 minutes ago

Two individuals have been lynched by angry youth in a tragic incident at Assin Bereku, a district in the Central Region.

The incident occurred after one suspect, Koo Ofori, allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on a woman named Afia Takyiwa, who is currently receiving treatment at St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu.

Upon hearing about the attack, the youth of Assin Bereku mobilised themselves and chased after the suspect. They managed to apprehend Koo Ofori and another person and subsequently lynched them before the arrival of the police.

However, when the police arrived at the scene to restore order, they were also attacked by the angry mob.

Despite the volatile situation, the police were able to rescue one more suspect who had been arrested by the youth. The police sought backup to rescue the suspect from further harm.

Nana Frimpong Baah, the Tufohene of Assin Bereku, expressed his concerns about the situation and called on the government to take action to ensure security.