A 2-year-old girl has lost her life after accidentally falling into an ancient manhole in Accra-Town, Nkawkaw.

The young girl, who had just returned from school and was awaiting a meal, tragically fell into the water-filled manhole while playing near her home.

The incident occurred yesterday Wednesday 7th February 2024 when the girl’s grandmother left to fetch food for her. Upon hearing the news, the grandmother collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Unbeknownst to her family, the manhole, which dates back over a century to the construction of the house, was only covered by a large black polythene bag, posing a grave danger to anyone near it.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, highlighting the urgent need for improved infrastructure maintenance and safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.