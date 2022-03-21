2 hours ago

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), says it is hoping to engage government this week over their proposal to increase transport fares by 20%.

The union argues that the move has become necessary due to the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Both commercial and private drivers, as well as other stakeholders have urged government to scrap some taxes on fuel to cushion consumers.

In an interview with Citi News, the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, said the outcome of the negotiations would determine the increase in transport fares.

“It will remain as it is until our talks with the ministry is done. We would have to go through the same process of sending a letter, and then go on to the round table discussion, then we would consider how to help cushion our members better.”

Transport fares were increased by 15% instead of 30% in February after several calls for it.

As a litre of fuel now sells for GHS 10, the GPRTU is asking that they are allowed to increase fares again to cushion their members in these hard times.

Source: citifmonline