3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has announced plans by the government to plant an additional 20 million trees this year in support of the Green Ghana Project.

According to him, the depletion of the country’s forest reserve mandates all Ghanaians to play an active role in tree planting.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022 Green Ghana Day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, President Akufo-Addo urged all hands to be on deck.

”The fight against climate change must be a fight against deforestation and forest degradation. Even though we in Africa are the least contributors to climate change, with Africa contributing 4% of global emissions, we are determined to do our part to combat it.”

“It is for this reason we launched the Green Ghana Project last year as part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme. With your support and enthusiasm, we exceeded our target of 5 million to 7 million trees on the maiden launch. This encouraged us to even do more. I am informed that all these trees are doing well.”

“We have increased the target this year to at least 20 million trees. This would mean mobilizing the entire population to ensure that each Ghanaian and each foreigner resident in Ghana plants at least one tree.”

He entreated everyone to get involved in the fight against climate change.

Source: citifmonline