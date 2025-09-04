A 20-year-old man, Kwadwo Bright, has been stabbed to death following a violent dispute over a plastic chair at a snooker game center in Ashanti New Town, in the Manhyia South Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 4, 2025. According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation began as a minor misunderstanding between the deceased and the suspect during a game. Although tensions appeared to calm initially, the suspect allegedly returned later and stabbed Kwadwo in the neck.

His mother, Georgina Yeboah, who lives nearby, said she heard a commotion and rushed to the scene, where she found her son critically injured and bleeding heavily. He was immediately transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. Police have launched a full investigation and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the suspect.

The incident has left the community in shock with residents calling for swift justice.