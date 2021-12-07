2 hours ago

A 20-year-old woman has been murdered by a supposed boyfriend at Parkoso in the Asokore Mampong district in the Ashanti region.

“Part of the head was smashed with cement block and marks of assault were seen all over the body. The body of deceased was conveyed and deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting identification and autopsy,” a Police situation report said.

The suspect Kwasi Bonsu, 26, who was rescued and badly injured by a mob was also rushed to Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment.

“Suspect gave the name of deceased as Samira from Plaza and claimed she was his girlfriend. He accused deceased of being unfaithful to him,” Police report said.

The suspect has been discharged from the Hospital and in police custody.