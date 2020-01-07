2 hours ago

About 200 members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Daboya- Mankarigu Constituency of the Savanah Region have defected to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Enumerating their reasons for defecting to the NDC, the defectors said their community is lagging behind in development after voting massively for the NPP government in the 2016 elections.

They said the Akufo-Addo-led administration has reneged on its campaign promise of giving their community a face-lift as well as providing them with jobs.

The defectors bemoaned that they have been rendered jobless after the NPP government took over power.

The leader of the aggrieved group, Elisha Jebuni recounted the numerous developmental projects they benefited from the erstwhile NDC government including school buildings, CHPS compounds, nurses’ quarters, water projects, toilet facilities among others.

Class FM’s Savannah Regional Correspondent Zion Abdul-Rauf reported that the defectors chastised the NPP government for refusing to complete the Mahama-led administration’s projects such as Daboya/Mankargu road and the electrification projects.

The NDC Member of Parliament for Daboya/Mankargu constituency, Shaibu Mahama Obei welcomed the defectors into the NDC family during his tour of the constituency.

The lawmaker indicated that, the NDC is for all people irrespective of their colour, ethnicity and religion.

“We do not discriminate against anybody. We are committed to bringing development to all. They should be rest assured that, we will never leave them alone, their expectations will be met in due cause,” he assured.

Mr Obei encouraged the defectors to work hard to bring John Dramani Mahama back to power and also support him (MP) to be re-elected.