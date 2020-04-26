1 hour ago

Former Bayern Munich and Ghana International Samuel Osei Kuffour says the 2001 football season was his best ever in almost a footballing career spanning two decades.

The year 2001 was a clean sweep of trophies for the center back who won the German league,FA Cup , Champions League and the Inter Continental Cup in Japan.

Aside the team awards he also picked some personal accolades too that glorious year as he was crowned BBC African Footballer of the year and Ghana player and Sportsman of the year awards.

Speaking in an interview with goal.com the former Bayern Munich star reckons the year 2001 was his best ever in football.

“I think 2001 was the greatest moment of my career because it was a year of gold for me because 1991 we [Ghana U17] won the World Cup and in 2001, I won the champions League,” the 43-year-old said.

“And then I won the [BBC] African Player of the Year, the Ghana Player of the Year, the Ghana Sportsman of the Year, I won the Intercontinental Cup in Japan [where I won the Man of the Match] and got a car. So for me, 2001 was an incredible year for me.”he said.