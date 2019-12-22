2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak go into the Ghana Premier League 2019/20 season with a flat feeling after dropping out of favour in recent years and feel this time they can really make some impact.

Kim Grant's side have been buoyed by several signing of Nicolas Pepe ahead of a tough opening away trip to Medeama in Tarkwa

The Phobians will then face Dwarfs at home, WAFA away and Liberty Professionals away within their following six games in what could already be a defining stretch.

There’s then a period of relative toughness when they face arch-rivals Kotoko in the sixth week.

Here’s Hearts' fixtures in full:

Accra Hearts of Oak’s 2019/20 fixtures

Hearts of Oak – Berekum Chelsea

Medeama SC – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – Ebusua Dwarfs

WAFA – Hearts of Oak

Liberty Professionals – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – Asante Kotoko

Dreams FC – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – AshGold SC

Aduana Stars – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – Bechem United

Karela United – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – Elmina Sharks

Inter Allies – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – Great Olympics

King Faisal – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – Eleven Wonders

Wa All Stars – Hearts of Oak

Berekum Chelsea – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – Medeama SC

Ebusua Dwarfs – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – WAFA

Hearts of Oak – Liberty Professionals

Asante Kotoko – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – Dreams FC

AshGold SC – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – Aduana Stars

Bechem United – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – Karela United

Elmina Sharks – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – Inter Allies

Great Olympics – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – King Faisal

Eleven Wonders – Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak – Wa All Stars