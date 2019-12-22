Accra Hearts of Oak go into the Ghana Premier League 2019/20 season with a flat feeling after dropping out of favour in recent years and feel this time they can really make some impact.
Kim Grant's side have been buoyed by several signing of Nicolas Pepe ahead of a tough opening away trip to Medeama in Tarkwa
The Phobians will then face Dwarfs at home, WAFA away and Liberty Professionals away within their following six games in what could already be a defining stretch.
There’s then a period of relative toughness when they face arch-rivals Kotoko in the sixth week.
Here’s Hearts' fixtures in full:
Accra Hearts of Oak’s 2019/20 fixtures
Hearts of Oak – Berekum Chelsea
Medeama SC – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – Ebusua Dwarfs
WAFA – Hearts of Oak
Liberty Professionals – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – Asante Kotoko
Dreams FC – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – AshGold SC
Aduana Stars – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – Bechem United
Karela United – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – Elmina Sharks
Inter Allies – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – Great Olympics
King Faisal – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – Eleven Wonders
Wa All Stars – Hearts of Oak
Berekum Chelsea – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – Medeama SC
Ebusua Dwarfs – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – WAFA
Hearts of Oak – Liberty Professionals
Asante Kotoko – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – Dreams FC
AshGold SC – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – Aduana Stars
Bechem United – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – Karela United
Elmina Sharks – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – Inter Allies
Great Olympics – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – King Faisal
Eleven Wonders – Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak – Wa All Stars
