2 hours ago

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will seek to extend their title record when the Ghana Premier League starts later this month for the 2019/2020 league following the release of the fixtures.

The Porcupine Warriors will start their title search campaign when they host Eleven Wonders in Kumasi before clashes with Wa All Stars, Berekum Chelsea, Medeama, Dwarfs before taking on arch rivals Hearts of Oak.

Below are the full fixtures for Kotoko for the 2019/20 League season:

Asante Kotoko – Eleven Wonders

Wa All Stars – Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – Berekum Chelsea

Medeama SC – Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – Ebusua Dwarfs

Accra Hearts of Oak – Asante Kotoko

Aaante Kotoko – Liberty Professional

WAFA – Asante Kotoko

Dreams FC – Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – Ashantigold.

Aduana Stars – Asante Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko – Bechem United

Karela United – Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – Elmina Sharks

Inter Allies – Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – Olympics

King Faisal – Asante Kotoko.

Eleven Wonders – Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – Wa All Stars

Berekum Chelsea – Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – Medeama

Ebusua Dwarfs – Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – Accra Hearts of Oak

Liberty Professional – Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – WAFA

Asante Kotoko – Dreams

Ashantigold – Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – Aduana Stars

Bechem United – Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – Karela United

Elmina Sharks – Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – Inter Allies

Great Olympics – Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko – King Faisal