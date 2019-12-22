Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will seek to extend their title record when the Ghana Premier League starts later this month for the 2019/2020 league following the release of the fixtures.
The Porcupine Warriors will start their title search campaign when they host Eleven Wonders in Kumasi before clashes with Wa All Stars, Berekum Chelsea, Medeama, Dwarfs before taking on arch rivals Hearts of Oak.
Below are the full fixtures for Kotoko for the 2019/20 League season:
Asante Kotoko – Eleven Wonders
Wa All Stars – Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – Berekum Chelsea
Medeama SC – Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – Ebusua Dwarfs
Accra Hearts of Oak – Asante Kotoko
Aaante Kotoko – Liberty Professional
WAFA – Asante Kotoko
Dreams FC – Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – Ashantigold.
Aduana Stars – Asante Kotoko.
Asante Kotoko – Bechem United
Karela United – Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – Elmina Sharks
Inter Allies – Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – Olympics
King Faisal – Asante Kotoko.
Eleven Wonders – Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – Wa All Stars
Berekum Chelsea – Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – Medeama
Ebusua Dwarfs – Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – Accra Hearts of Oak
Liberty Professional – Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – WAFA
Asante Kotoko – Dreams
Ashantigold – Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – Aduana Stars
Bechem United – Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – Karela United
Elmina Sharks – Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – Inter Allies
Great Olympics – Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko – King Faisal
