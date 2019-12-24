The 2019/2020 season of the Ghana Premier League starts on 28 December, 2019 with 18 clubs set to participate in Ghana's top-league league.

Below are the names of the 18 teams, their stadiums, the cities where they are based, the stadiums where they will play their matches and the capacity of the proposed stadiums.

Please find out the details below:

 

Clubs Stadium Location capacity
Aduana Stars Agyeman Badu Stadium Dormaa Ahenkro 5,000
Asante Kotoko Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi 40,528
AshantiGold Len Clay Stadium Obuasi 20,000
Bechem United Nana Gyeabour's Park Bechem 5,000
Berekum Chelsea Berekum Sports Stadium Berekum 10,000
Dreams FC Theater of Dreams Dawu 5,000
Ebusua Dwarfs Cape Coast Sports Stadium Cape Coast 15,000
Elmina Sharks Nduom Sports Stadium Elmina 25,000
Eleven Wonders Ohene Ameyaw Park Techiman 10,000
Great Olympics Accra Sports Stadium Accra 40,000
Hearts of Oak Accra Sports Stadium Accra 40,000
Inter Allies Accra Sports Stadium Accra 40,000
King Faisal Babes Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi 40,528
Liberty Professionals Dansoman Park Dansoman 2,000
Medeama Akoon Community Park Tarkwa 5,000
Karela United FC Akoon Community Park Tarkwa 5,000
All Stars Madina Zongo Park Accra 3,000
WAFA Sogakope Stadium Sogakope 1,000

REJECTED

1. Wa All Stars - Madina Zongo Park, Madina

2. Dwarfs - Robert Mensah Stadium, Cape Coast

The mandatory basis for the rejection have been discussed with clubs. The deadline for clubs to propose alternative venues has been discussed with clubs.

The  Competitions Department shall select an approved venue for the clubs to honour their home matches should the clubs fail to meet the deadline.