The 2019/2020 season of the Ghana Premier League starts on 28 December, 2019 with 18 clubs set to participate in Ghana's top-league league.
Below are the names of the 18 teams, their stadiums, the cities where they are based, the stadiums where they will play their matches and the capacity of the proposed stadiums.
Please find out the details below:
|Clubs
|Stadium
|Location
|capacity
|Aduana Stars
|Agyeman Badu Stadium
|Dormaa Ahenkro
|5,000
|Asante Kotoko
|Baba Yara Stadium
|Kumasi
|40,528
|AshantiGold
|Len Clay Stadium
|Obuasi
|20,000
|Bechem United
|Nana Gyeabour's Park
|Bechem
|5,000
|Berekum Chelsea
|Berekum Sports Stadium
|Berekum
|10,000
|Dreams FC
|Theater of Dreams
|Dawu
|5,000
|Ebusua Dwarfs
|Cape Coast Sports Stadium
|Cape Coast
|15,000
|Elmina Sharks
|Nduom Sports Stadium
|Elmina
|25,000
|Eleven Wonders
|Ohene Ameyaw Park
|Techiman
|10,000
|Great Olympics
|Accra Sports Stadium
|Accra
|40,000
|Hearts of Oak
|Accra Sports Stadium
|Accra
|40,000
|Inter Allies
|Accra Sports Stadium
|Accra
|40,000
|King Faisal Babes
|Baba Yara Stadium
|Kumasi
|40,528
|Liberty Professionals
|Dansoman Park
|Dansoman
|2,000
|Medeama
|Akoon Community Park
|Tarkwa
|5,000
|Karela United FC
|Akoon Community Park
|Tarkwa
|5,000
|All Stars
|Madina Zongo Park
|Accra
|3,000
|WAFA
|Sogakope Stadium
|Sogakope
|1,000
REJECTED
1. Wa All Stars - Madina Zongo Park, Madina
2. Dwarfs - Robert Mensah Stadium, Cape Coast
The mandatory basis for the rejection have been discussed with clubs. The deadline for clubs to propose alternative venues has been discussed with clubs.
The Competitions Department shall select an approved venue for the clubs to honour their home matches should the clubs fail to meet the deadline.
