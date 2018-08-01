2 hours ago

Former GFA president and board member for Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe says the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season has been very competitive.

The league season was only 15 match days when the coronavirus pandemic forced the government of Ghana to suspend every social gathering.

Major sporting and other activities world over has been suspended due to the lethal COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 60,000 persons the world over.

In Ghana it has killed five persons with 205 people infected so far as the whole country battle to beat the pandemic.

“The Ghana Premier League in match week 15 is on hold as many other leagues in the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Dr Nyaho Tamakloe told Joy Sports.

“When you follow the league carefully, you can see that it is becoming very interesting. Teams have been very competitive.

“Those new converts or whatever you call them; new boys and girls who’re quite interested in football now, they should not lose hope at all. I’m sure that when we start, the [transfer] window has just opened.

“There are new entrants as far as all the clubs are concerned, we’re going to see very competitive football”

Before the league went on recess three points separated the first team from the fourth placed team on the league log.