19 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak are traveling to Kumasi without two of their most influential players in the team for their crunch President's Cup replay against Asante Kotoko.

Per multiple reports in the media striker Joseph Essou was left out of the squad after suffering a bout of illness within the week although he recovered and was part of the team's final training session but as precautionary measure the phobians have decided to leave him out.

The player has been in demand with the phobians struggling to convince him to stay with them after his impressive outing at the Wafu Nations Cup where he scored twice and was part of the team of the tournament.

Captain Fatawu Mohammed is reportedly at loggerheads with the Club after failing to agree new terms with the club despite on going negotiations.

It is believed the Club captain has not been sighted at the training grounds for a while now and it appears there is an impasse as both parties have failed to find a common ground.