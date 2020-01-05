2 hours ago

The Nigerian Diaspora Commission and the Federal Government of Nigeria have disassociated themselves from a photo making the rounds on social media particularly on Twitter, to suggest the country is launching a 2020 agenda to get diasporans from Nigeria back to their roots.

The picture with ‘Door of Return’ boldly written on it has raised a conversation on social media, many suggesting that Nigerians are copying from Ghanaians after a successful ‘Year of Return’ program introduced by government in 2019.

In a series of tweets on their handle however, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission sought to clear the air about the actualities on the ground.

According to them, no such program has been launched by the government for the year 2020. Rather they said, there is a ‘Door of Return’ program organized by the African Door of Return Experience and Renaissance Foundation which has been running since 2017, with the 2019 edition taking place on October 15, 2019.

They urged all involved to ignore the ‘suspicious people playing on the minds of tourists based on the recent successful Afronation program in Ghana’.

They further expressed their commitment to supporting all other African countries for a prosperous continent.

Read the tweets below:

DISCLAIMER!!!

BEWARE OF UNAUTHORIZED OF DOOR OF RETURN-* *NIGERIA 2020* *PROGRAMME. The attention of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has been drawn to a purported ”Door of Return 2020 program in Nigeria” by some agents.#Thread pic.twitter.com/2ZSmI1vzsu — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) January 4, 2020

Ghanaweb