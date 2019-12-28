31 minutes ago

Popular Ghanaian prophet has predicted that the current Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will not be the Vice President of Ghana between 2021 and 2024.

According to the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has, the Lord has not destined a male to be Ghana’s Vice President between those years; a female, he said will be the country’s Vice President between that period.

The man of God who was speaking to his congregation said that revelation was given to him by God.

“Between 2020 to 2024, Ghana will produce a female Vice President, sayeth the Lord, I will produce a Vice President, that is a female…,” he said at the 31st December, 2018 All Night Service.

The man of God further urged the ‘female activists’ in his church to try and be active politically as according to him, they are in line for the second highest position of the land.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie detailed where the supposed Vice President will be hailing from.

“The hand of God came upon me and I entered the Eastern Region, and I saw a woman who was once upon an Attorney General, I saw the woman from the Eastern Region. The woman has a connection with the Volta Region, and the Lord took my spirit to the Fantiland [Central Region] and I saw these two women come from Fanti and one from the Eastern Region who has a Togo-Voltarian background holding the National flag of Ghana and if the President is not there, they represent the nation…,” he prophesied.

The Prophecy suggests that any of the flagbearers who will elect a female as a Vice Presidential candidate will win and govern the country during that period.

Bawumia Factor

It is a foregone conclusion that the NPP will once again endorse the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to lead the party into the 2020 elections.

The recent slogan adopted by the party at its conference at the Trade Fair Site in Accra, #4More4Nana lays credence to the preparedness of the NPP to offer President Akufo-Addo the chance to lead the party once again.

If the cliche, ‘We don’t change a winning team’, is anything to by, then GhanaNewsPage.Com can conclude that the sitting President who on countless occasions have heaped praises on his Vice President will select him to partner him once more.

History is also on the side of the current Vice President as with the exception of former President Jerry John Rawlings, no President has changed his Vice President when seeking re-elections.

Former President Rawlings did not select his Vice, Ekow Ackaah who partnered him for the 1992 elections because of the bad blood between the two which led to the Vice President becoming the running mate for the main opposition leader, John Kuffour in the 1996 elections.

Former President, John Kuffour also contested the 2004 elections with Aliu Mahama as his Vice Presidential candidate after the pair had won the 2000 elections.

In 2012, President John Mahama had to choose late Amissah-Arthur as his running mate after the sitting President passed on a little over five months to the elections.

Former President John Mahama who was seeking re-election in 2016 went into the elections with late Amissah-Arthur as his running mate. The NDC Presidential candidate indeed went according to the old trend.

It therefore stands to reason that the sitting President will go into the 2020 elections with Dr Bawumia will be partnering him.

Mahama and Female Running mate

The NDC looks poised to recapture political power after losing the 2016 elections by up to a million votes.

The party went to an early congress where delegates overwhelmingly elected John Mahama to lead the party once more.

The former Ghana leader have kicked the ground running after convincing the party’s delegates that he can once again helped the party overpower the NPP.

The question, however, has remained who will partner the former President into the elections which promise to be a major showdown.

Although it is rumoured that certain persons, particularly males who served in his administration will be partnering him.

Will the former President be persuaded by the prediction of the man who prophesied his massive victory in the delegates congress?

Time will tell

GhanaNewsPage