2 hours ago

The Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has declared the 2020 elections as the best election organized in the history of this country.

He added that the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, was right to tout her achievements at the High-Level Meeting of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Winneba.

Yaw Buaben made these comments during an interview with Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.

“I believe the 2020 election is the most credible election ever. I agree with the EC chair. This election was one of the best elections ever. This is the election that they registered voters in six months even though the NDC was against it. Even in a year, the NDC did not want to accept the registration. They resisted with all their will. They mobilized political parties with them for a year and then the EC within 6 months, in the face of COVID, registered people successfully. There was also a quiet and peaceful election also because the President was against vigilantism during the election. The government also paid for all expenses for the election.”

EC boss Mrs. Jean Mensa in a High-Level Meeting of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Winneba, Central Region described the 2020 elections as historic for the transparency, credibility, cost-effectiveness, the high turn-out and the peaceful conduct that characterized it.

According to her, the 2020 election is an “inspiration” for other countries in the sub-region.

Some have, however, opined that the 2020 election in December is not an event worth emulating as it was characterized by so many controversies.