1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission has said it has no intention of creating new constituencies in the upcoming elections.

The Commission through its Deputy Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, said the EC will maintain and work with the already existing 275 Constituencies and has no intention of creating additional ones against calls for its reduction.

“So far the Commission has not talked about creating new Constituencies and from where I sit, I don’t think new Constituencies are going to be created for this 2020 [elections],” Dr Bossman Asare said.

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, called for a downward review of the number of legislators in Ghana’s Parliament from 275 to 200.

This according to the Member of Parliament for Asawase, will help deal with persistent absenteeism by members, while keeping them on their toes.

“Some of our MPs are not doing the work they were elected to do. Sometimes you have people just walk in and out; some don’t pay attention to details when it comes, simply because their attention is somewhere,” Muntaka explained.

The member of the opposition NDC wants the remaining 75 seats to be reserved for representatives from minority groups who will be appointed based on their expertise and competence.to support the House but it seems the EC has poured cold water on the request as it claims it will maintain the 275 constituencies in the upcoming elections.

Dr. Bossman stated that Ghanaians will be voting to elect “a President and 275 Parliamentarians.”

The last time the EC created new constituencies was in 2012.

myjoyonline