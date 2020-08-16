6 hours ago

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, believes the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) risks losing the 2020 polls due to the compilation of a new voters register.

According to him, despite the NPP’s allegations that the old register was bloated, the party rather lost some numbers in a few of its strongholds.

He said areas which are strongholds of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) rather recorded huge turnouts during the registration exercise.

“I want to now believe that the NPP must move away from this long-held belief that the register was bloated. It was not based on science, logic or statistics,” he said on Citi FM’s Big Issue Saturday.

“In fact with the border towns that they claim, apart from the voter suppression and intimidation we saw by the military, even Ketu South turned margins that are consistent with times.

“What has actually happened is that some of their strongholds have either marginally or drastically reduced. Look at Ahafo-Ano and some parts of the Ashanti Region. Anytime the NPP has been in power and actually promoted the conduct of the new register, they lose the election.

“If anybody has benefitted from this register, it is certainly not the NPP. So if you think it is just numbers that will let you win an election, the data has not borne us out.”

The voters registration exercise came to an end last week, with the Electoral Commission announcing that 16,963,306 persons successfully registered.