Ghanaian actor and Movie Director Eddie Nartey, has accused organizers of the Golden Movie Awards of changing names of recipient back stage in the recently held award show which happened on December 21st 2020.

In an interview with Miss Gee on the entertainment segment of New Day on TV3 Tuesday January 12 he said he was told about the alleged name-changing going on back stage.

He said “The Golden movie awards is one of the credible movie awards I have always loved and have always marked correct but I don’t think they should be going this way because in the auditorium they were changing names back stage.

“There was a lady on my sit whose name I would like to keep anonymous who went to present an award but what she had there was changed at the back stage and a few people called to tell me that they were indeed changing names.”

The actor expressed disappointment towards the award scheme saying, “even if wasn’t eligible for any of the awards what went on shouldn’t have happened because of credibility.”

He also disclosed that he has still not been presented with plagues he won from the Ghana Movie Awards since 2019.

Eddie Nartey is best known for his role in Somewhere in Africa which earned him a nomination at the Nollywood and African Film Critics’ Awards.