24 minutes ago

The Head Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has called on Ghanaians to be open to learning “new things”. Dr Mensa Otabil said God is ushering the world into a new season and urged his congregants to take advantage of new opportunities that come their way.

The renowned preacher said this during a sermon to his congregants which was also streamed online. “2020 is a change lesson, it’s a new season. COVID-19 did not create it, it only accelerated something that was already happening,” he said.

Pastor Otabil noted that although the Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted a lot of things, God will present new opportunities.

He, therefore, advised that in order for Ghanaians to reap the benefits in “this new season,” there is a need to re-strategise.

“When there is a change lesson taking place, the dark board or whiteboard is wiped, and some new things are about to be written, some new things are about to be learnt. Some new attitudes must be learnt.

“I believe we are going to advance in development,” Dr. Otabil added.