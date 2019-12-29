2 hours ago

The Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer, Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, has asked presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2020 Elections to make well thought-through promises.

He has, however, cautioned all such political office seekers to ensure that they kept their promises.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the weekend, Rev Opuni-Frimpong, also a lecturer at the Department of Religious Affairs, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, said the nation had a major responsibility to see to the success of the 2020 General Election.

“As we get closer to the elections, those who seek such high offices must be guided by ethics and ethical leadership, which should be an integral part of their campaign promises and issues,” he said.

“They must promise the citizens that they will not pursue political power on the back of cheating, violence and manipulation of the plight of the disadvantaged and the vulnerable in society, especially the unemployed youth.”

“Let those who seek national offices to serve the people demonstrate high sense of moral and national values.”

Rev. Opuni-Frimpong called for commitment to dignity, integrity, transparency, accountability, fairness, tolerance and pursuit of the common good adding that promises made to the people must remain promises kept.

“May the covenant keeping God re-visit us with the blessings of the birth of the Saviour and keep us through the New Year in hope, peace, love, faithfulness and dedication to the common good,” he prayed.