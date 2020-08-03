2 hours ago

Valentina Nana Afia Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has urged Ghanaian voters to retain President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming general elections in December 2020.

According to her, the president has proven beyond doubts that he is the right man for the job.

In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, the comedienne stated that although she is an ardent Mahama supporter, President Akufo-Addo has in recent times won her heart with his free SHS policy, as well as the free water and electricity interventions during this coronavirus pandemic. She added that the implementation of free SHS policy among other things are helping Ghanaians a lot and as such the president deserves four more years.

“It would have been my wish for Ghanaians to vote for my father, John Mahama but for the sake of our kids and their future let’s retain Nana Addo. My children have benefitted from this free education policy and because of this free SHS and some other things like free water supply, electricity and so on let’s vote for Nana,” she established.

Afia until now was a huge fan of Akufo-Addo’s political rival, John Mahama.

The self-acclaimed ‘Queen of Ghanaian comedy’ once described Mahama as ‘irreplaceable’

