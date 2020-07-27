40 minutes ago

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama is set to out-door his vice-presidential candidate for the December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections today Monday 27, July 2020.

The out-dooring of the immediate past Education Minister and first female Vice Chancellor of a public university, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is expected to be held without the usual crowd of party members and fanatics. It will be telecast live nationwide on several media platforms.

A statement from the JohnMahama2020 team issued on Saturday signed by Campaign Spokesperson, James Agyenim-Boateng, said some 100 people selected from interest groups, have been invited to grace the all-important ceremony at 6:45pm, today.

The event, which could have attracted party members and supporters from all walks of life, has been limited in terms of attendees as a result of the COVID-19 safety protocols which allows for only 100 people for public meetings.

"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, about one hundred (100) people drawn from a wide array of groupings are expected to attend the ceremony, which will broadcast live on radio television networks across the country.

Â Members and supporters of NDC and the general public are encouraged to follow the live broadcast of the ceremony 6:45pm on Monday 27th July 2020. The event, with the hashtag #JMandJane2020, will also be live-streamed on number of social media platforms", the statement.

On Monday July 7, 2020, the former President announced Professor Opoku-Agyemang as his vice-presidential candidates after many months of search. Several names, including that of Dr. Kwesi Botwey, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Awuah Darko among others, had been speculated at ahead of the big announcement but the former president, settled on the former education minister.

Â The announcement of the 69-year old, which was received with applauds from many, including women groups is expected to attract votes from women who are the majority with respect to population.

The former Vice Chancellor of the Cape Coast University, according to the statement will make her first policy statement since her announcement as the chosen Running Mate.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, a distinguished and respected academic, becomes the first female Running Mate on the ticket of a major political party in the country.

She is credited with pursuing a healthy mix of innovative policy initiatives, quality outcomes and massive infrastructural development during her tenure as Minister for Education.

Meanwhile, Professor Opoku-Agyemang has waded into the brutal lynching of a 90-old woman from Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, describing it as "despicable" and "barbaric act".

According to the former Education Minister, the act has left her and many others "deeply sad". She said the elderly instead of being subjected to this form of "unspeakable cruelty" deserves "our love and protection".

She went on to call on the security agencies, to immediately look into the circumstances that led to the old ladies demise and bring the perpetuators to book.

"It is my expectation that the security agencies will swiftly investigate and bring the culprits to justice.

Moving forward, I hope we shall all work together to raise the level of public education to forestall such tragic occurrences.

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and may the soul of this unfortunate victim rest in peace. The statement was issued on his social media handles Facebook and Twitter.

Read full post below:

