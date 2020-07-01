1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak has vowed to fight and prevent what he terms as a plot by his opponents to bus non-residents into the constituency to register for voters ID.

He told the media that his team is fully aware of the conspiracy, stressing that perpetrators will have themselves to blame.

“We are aware that some people will be mobilised from different constituencies to register their names at Asawase. Our message is clear; if you are coming, just bid your families farewell because we will guard the registration exercise with our lives,” he said at a presser in Kumasi.

The legislator further alleged that some polling stations have been situated at inappropriate areas to catapult the plans by his opponent to gain upper hand over him.

“The Electoral Commission has created ambiguous 8 polling stations. On the broader lines of the constituency, the EC has schemed this mechanism just to ensure foreigners are bused to infiltrate the process,” he said.

The NDC parliamentary candidate continued: “With the exception of this very polling station where we have this challenge, apart from the social distancing not being observed, you can’t place a polling station in somebody’s residence. He has rooms. If someone comes with suspicions that he has packed people into the room, how can you say he should open his private room for you to inspect? We are saying that there is a school here, let’s relocate the polling station there.”

In reaction, Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Alidu Seidu said there is no iota of truth in the allegations leveled by the lawmaker.

“Muntaka is a liar. The allegations are not true. Where did he get the so-called intelligence from? He should bring evidence that we have bused people to registration centres,” Mr. Seidu told the media.

“If anything happens to anyone at Asawase, we will hold you [Muntaka] responsible. I am the MCE of Asokore-Mampong and the peace and security of this Municipality is under my care and I will not allow him.”

The Electoral Commission commenced its month-long nationwide voters registration exercise on June 30. The exercise will be held in some 6788 clusters made up of five registration centers each across the country. It will be conducted in 5 phases, each phase spanning 6 days with additional days for mop-up.

The EC has argued that the compilation of the register is an ingredient for a free and fair election on December 7, 2020.

Source: Ghanaweb