2 hours ago

The Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission (EC) Dr Serebour Quarcoo, has said the elections management body will work with its own laid down plans and programmes ahead of this year’s elections.

Dr Quarcoo said the 1992 constitution empowers the EC to undertake activities including the compilation of a new voter’s register to ensure that elections are free, fair and credible.

He, therefore, said the EC will not be swayed by what some people think is best for Ghana because “at the end of the day people will judge us based on the decision we took and not what people thought about us.”

Dr Quarcoo’s comment comes after a group of Ghanaians including the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) called on the electoral management body to abrogate plans to compile a new register for the December elections.

The Managing Editor of the Daily Insight newspaper, Mr Kwesi Pratt has said Ghanaians will reject the results of the general elections in December if any individual or political party uses any hanky-panky means to win power.

Mr Pratt and a group of civil society organisations including the NDC are kicking against the new voter roll.

They say the move is a wasteful venture and can throw the nation into chaos.

Addressing a public forum on the new voter register in Accra on Thursday, 9 January 2020, Mr Pratt said: “Whatever we do, the 2020 elections is an important phase in our struggle. If that election is conducted freely and fairly, we must accept whoever is declared winner, but if that election is conducted in the ‘conie-conie’ way we are beginning to see, we’ll not accept the result.