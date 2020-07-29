1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced that, the final phase of the ongoing 2020 voter registration exercise will begin on Saturday August 1, 2020 instead of Friday July 31, 2020 as earlier announced.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the commission said, Friday which coincides with the Islamic festival of Eid-ul-adha remains a non working day and hence their decision to revert to the original time table.

In view of that, the final phase of the registration exercise will start from Saturday August 1 through to Thursday August 6, 2020 as earlier scheduled.

Below is the full statement:

The ongoing voter registration exercise has been massively patronized by Ghanaians nationwide despite the growing fears of the covid-19 pandemic.

Per the data made available by the EC as the end of the fourth phase of exercise, over 10millions Ghanaians have been captured on the new voter register indicating over 75% of the commission’s target of 15 million.

The fifth phase of the voter registration, which will be concluded on Thursday July 30, 20202 is expected to capture over 2million new registrants ahead the final phase.