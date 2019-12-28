55 minutes ago

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has extended well wishes to his fans both in Ghana and abroad.

In a statement, the artiste said a person who acts with a goal is opened to a number of opportunities hence he administers his fans to always have a plan so they can achieve their goals.

According to the statement, extending kindness to others in itself benefit the one who extended that kindness.

Describing humans as a magnet, he said they will always attract people who will harmonize with their character.

He wished his fans a stress-free and prosperous 2020.