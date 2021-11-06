12 hours ago

The National Division One League is set to kick off from November 19-21, 2021 across League centres.

In Zone One, Real Tamale United gained promotion to the Premier League after topping the Zone at end of last season.

Wa Yasin FC (Upper West), Baffuor Soccer Academy (Brong Ahafo), Bolga All Stars (Upper East) and Dreams Tamale (Northern) have gained promotion to play in the second tier after winning their Regional Division Two competitions.

Last season’s runner up Bofoakwa Tano will play Nkoranza Warriors in their first game of the season on away soil. Two of the newly promoted sides Wa Yasin and Bolga All Stars will clash on the opening day of the competition while Dreams Tamale lock horns with Wa Suntaa at home. Berekum Arsenal, Young Apostles and Steadfast FC will all kick off their season at home.

Find the fixtures of the first round of Zone One below: