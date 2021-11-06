12 hours ago

Accra Lions brushed off competition from Tema Youth, Heart of Lions and Kotoku Royals to win the only Premier League slot in Zone Three – throwing the Zone wide open ahead of the new campaign.

Tema Youth lost to Skyy FC in the final of the Division One League Super Cup but have proven beyond doubt that they have enough quality to fight for the title this term.

They finished last season level on points with winners Accra Lions but fell short due to an inferior head to head record against the Winners.

Kwaebibirem FC (Eastern), Akatsi All Stars FC (Volta) and Golden Kicks (Greater Accra) gained promotion to play in the second tier League from their Regional Division Two Leagues.

Newly promoted side Golden Kicks will begin life in Division against Tema Youth in a home fixture. Susubribi SC (Okyeman Planners) will host Kwaebibirem at home in their opening game while Akatsi All Stars take on Mighty Jets at home.

Here is what to expect in the first round of Zone Three: