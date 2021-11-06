12 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars gained promotion to the Premier League after piping Skyy FC and Samartex 1996 to the single qualification slot in Zone Two following a stellar campaign.

Skyy FC who came second will head into the new season with their tails up having won the maiden Division One League Super Cup in October. The Daboase based side beat Tema Youth in the final to win their first domestic silverware in history.

They gave Gold Stars a stiffer opposition last season but missed out on Premier League football after losing two nil to the Bibiani side in the penultimate fixture. Basake Holy Stars (Western), Soccer Intellectuals (Central) and Future Stars (Ashanti) have gained promotion to play in the second tier League after winning their Regional Division Two Leagues.

Two of the newly promoted sides Soccer Intellectuals and Basake Holy Stars will clash on match day one while Future Stars travel to Swedru to face All Blacks FC. Samartex 1996, Sekondi Hasaacas, Bekwai Youth Football Academy and Wassaman FC will begin the season at home against Asokwa Deportivo, Unistar Academy, Skyy FC and Ebusua Dwarfs respectively.

Here is what to expect in the first round of Zone Two: