3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has approved Tuesday, November 30, 2021 to Thursday, December 2, 2021 as the commencement date for the Preliminary round of the 2021/2022 MTN FA Cup.

The knockout tournament which is Ghana’s oldest football cup competition will enter the Round of 64 from Tuesday, December 21, 2021 to Monday, December 27, 2021.

The Round of 32 will be played between the weekends of January 18-20, 2022 and the Round of 16 will be honoured between the weekends of March 25-28, 2022.

The competition will enter the Quarter final stage during the weekend of April 12-13, 2022 while the Semi-final will be played from May 12-15, 2022.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, June 26, 2022.

The 2020/2021 MTN FA Cup season was one of the most exciting editions of the domestic cup competition in recent times. Accra Hearts of Oak SC are the holders of the Cup competition having beaten AshantiGold SC in the final to complete a domestic double.