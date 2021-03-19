3 hours ago

Caretaker Minister for Finance, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has averred that over 20 community day secondary schools were completed in 2020.

The Majority leader who made this remark during the presentation of the 2021 budget statement and economic policy of the ruling government added that the "era of abandoning viable projects started with public funds must end, and the time, we believe is now"

According to him, a total of 539 out of 1,119 senior high school infrastructure projects have been completed “to accommodate the increased enrollment of senior high school students” adding "government completed 28 community day senior high schools E-blocks under the Secondary Education Improvement Programme.”

It may be recalled that the community day secondary schools were introduced by the then President John Dramani Mahama in 2013 as part of efforts to expand infrastructure in the education sector.