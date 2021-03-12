The Ghana Guardian News

Published

51 minutes ago

2021 Budget: Gov't extends free water, electricity for lifeline consumers

By: Nana
Presenting the 2021 budget statement and economic policies of government in Parliament on the theme: “Completion, Consolidation and Continuation”, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the decision to extend the programme is to lessen the plight of the vulnerable.

“I am happy to announce that His Excellency the president has approved the continuation of the provision of free water to up to 5 cubic meters  that is 1000 gallons per month to vulnerable groups,” he said.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added: “In addition, we will continue to provide electricity to lifeline consumers up to the end of June 2021 when it is expected that many Ghanaians would have been vaccinated.”

Government in April last year announced its intention to absorb electricity and water tariffs to make up for lost income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant lockdown and restrictions.

Reprieve for commercial drivers


Government has also in the 2021 budget statement announced the suspension of vehicle income tax for commercial public transports, popularly called trotros and taxis, to reduce the cost of transportation under its tax relief programme.

Small businesses will also enjoy the suspension of income tax stamp payments, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu disclosed.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also announced tax relieves of 30% on corporate income tax to benefit hotels, restaurants, education, arts and entertainment as well as travel and tours sectors.

“A waiver of penalty and interest on accumulated tax arrears up to December 2020 to reduce cash flow challenges will also target companies and individuals,” he noted.

