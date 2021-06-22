2 hours ago

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says all concerns surrounding the upcoming Population and Housing Census have been addressed.

Some Ghanaians challenged the Service for wrongful classification of their ethnic groups.

In an interview with Citi News the head of the Census Methodology at the Ghana Statistical Service, Joseph Owusu Kagya disclosed that the Service met with stakeholders of the ethnic groups in question and resolved their concerns.

Mr. Joseph Owusu Kagya thus said he expected a successful exercise across the entire country.

“In all our censuses and trial censuses, we did not have difficulty getting to know the Ewes in terms of self-identification. That is why we have kept them as one group but if you go to an ethnic group like Akan, we have settled the initial issues they raised. The Fulanis issues too were about misclassification, and we have also solved their issues as well,” he added.

About 2021 census

June 27, 2021.

The 2021 population and housing census will commence on

The exercise, which will run till July 11, 2021, is meant to generate data that will be used in decision-making and planning for the development of the country and its citizens.

Listing of structures

Currently, the Ghana Statistical Service is numbering various structures nationwide.

According to GSS, it has been able to number about 70% of the estimated 11 million structures in the country in the past six days.

Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, said this forms part of the first phase of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

“The exercise is in two phases. The first phase is what we are currently doing and the essence of doing that exercise is to achieve our primary objective of the census undertaking which has to do with comprehensive and complete coverage. So ahead of the enumeration exercise, we combed around the country to ensure that structures at different levels of completion are chalked and listed,” he said at a press briefing on Sunday, June 20, 2021.