The Beach Soccer Premier League returns this weekend after a long break from the 2014/2015 season.

In zone 1, the Laboma Beach Resort will host the teams participating in this sector with Cheetah Beach Soccer club hosting Dansoman Beach Soccer club. Nungua Beach Soccer Club will also play as host to Layoca Beach soccer Club.

In zone 2, three-time winners and defending Champions, Sunset sports keta will host Ocean stars Tegbi at the Keta Beach Soccer Arena whilst one-time winners, Kedzi Havedzi Mighty Warriors will play against Vooza Iron Breakers.

Fourteen registered Beach Soccer Clubs will participate in the 2023 season.

Match week 1 is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of June 17-18th in Accra and Keta.

Find below fixtures for match day 1 in the Beach Soccer Premier League.