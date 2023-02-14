2 hours ago

The first round of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League came to an end Monday, February 13, 2023 following the game between Accra Lions and Bibiani Gold Stars which ended 2-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

There was an improvement in terms of goal scoring as compared to last season - with 308 goals recorded after 153 games. The data indicates that the 2021/22 season recorded 303 goals after match day 17.

One hundred and ninety eight (198) goals were scored by home team’s whiles one hundred and ten (110) goals were registered by away teams. In terms of goal scoring, a total number of one hundred and forty three (143) were scored in the first half with one hundred and sixty five (165) goals scored in the second half - indicating that most goals were scored in the second half of matches.

A total number of forty-four (44) penalties were awarded in the first round with players converting thirty-three (33) while eleven (11) of them missed. Tamale City forward Isaac Mensah and Medeama SC defender Vincent Atinga Addae scored 4 - the most penalty goals scored in the first round. Bibiani Gold Stars were awarded the most penalties but the miners missed three (3) and converted two (2).

Also, a total number of 8 own goals were recorded in the League with clubs like King Faisal scoring the first own goal of the season in week 5 against Accra Lions in the 41st minute of the game. The other clubs who scored an own goals included Bechem United, Dreams FC, Accra Great Olympics, Karela United FC, Medeama SC, Tamale City and Berekum Chelsea.

With regards to the top scorers chart, Berekum Chelsea forward Mizack Afriyie scored 9 goals in 16 games for the club and ended the first round as the League's top scorer. Interestingly, Mizack scored 6 away goals - making him the highest goal scorer on the road. Ugandan Steven Mukwala Desse has scored 8 in 17 games for Asante Kotoko and has recoded double brace in the League. 2015 MTN FA Cup top scorer Abednego Tetteh who switched camp from King Faisal to Bibiani Gold Stars, netted 2 goals in 11 games at King Faisal and has so far scored 5 goals for Gold Stars in 4 games making him the 3rd player with most goals in the League.

Two Hat Tricks were recorded in the first round - Cephas Kofi Maantey of Bechem United scored the first hat trick against Nsoatreman FC in week 8 – he scored the goals in 14 minutes (2’ 4’ 15’_. Hafiz Konkoni also scored the second hat-trick in the League for Bechem United against Real Tamale United to make him the second player to score a hat-trick this season.

Of the one hundred and fifty-three (153) games played, there have been Eighty-five (85) home wins, Twenty-eight (28) away wins and Forty (40) draws.

The indications show that there were more wins at home most home. Two-time Champions Aduana FC top the League log with 32 points after 17 matches. With a total number of 9 wins - the most wins in the League. Kotoku Royals are the team with most defeats in the League - 13 losses, whiles Asante Kotoko have scored 25 goals - and comes across as the clubs with most goals so far. New boys FC Samartex 1999 have the most draws (8) in the League.

The NASCO Man of the Match award has added more excitement and increased competition among players. Dreams FC forward Agyenim Boateng Mensah has won it 4 times (Most wins). Seth Kwadwo of Bechem United, Steven Mukwala, Jonah Attuquaye, Stepehn Anokye Badu, Nurudeen Abdulai, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Abass Samari and Seidu Yussif have all won it 3 times.

In terms of Officiating, 45 center referees have officiated in the 153 games played in the betPawa Premier League with a total number of Five Hundred and Eighty-five (585) yellow cards shown thus far. Twenty-two (22) red cards have been shown as well.

Referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe has officiated 7 games - the highest so far. Julian Nuno, Alfa Ba Adey, George Mawuli Vormawor officiated 6 games each in the first round of the League.

The second round of the League will kick start on Friday, February 17, 2023 when Medeama SC face off with Legon Cities at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

Find the Statistics below: