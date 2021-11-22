3 hours ago

Editor of the Informer newspaper, Andy Kankam says the 2022 budget delivered by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, portrayed a picture of confused governance.

He believes the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would complicate matters in the coming years with the cancellation of toll booth levies and the introduction of the electronic tax.

Mr. Kankam felt it was inappropriate to abolish toll levies, but agreed to the introduction of the new e-levy tax, considering the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s economy and the world at large.

During a discussion on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, he said, “We all agree how Covid-19 has ravaged Ghana’s economy. It even had a great effect on the Western World. So why would we decide to revoke the little tax we’re getting to gradually support the economy? I think the decision was not well thought through and the government must rethink this option. The e-levy could be understandable because they have the right to introduce new taxes.”

He indicated the directive to halt the collection of tolls came as a shock to him and a bit hasty decision by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoah-Atta, while it was yet to be approved by parliament.

He further established his displeasure for the justification by government institutions on the decision to ban the collection of tolls, “to say Ghanaians misunderstood the directive was a cock and bull story, to further use the argument of traffic situations is just unattainable and confusing on the part of the government. I expected them to credit us with some level of intelligence, he added.

The Editor for the Informer newspaper also cautioned the ruling NPP government to be mindful of power arrogance and urged them to serve the country like they promised.