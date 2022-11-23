3 hours ago

About 120 golfers from across the country paraded at the Achimota Golf Course to honor the 2022 edition of the Calbank Open in Accra.

Charles Dzikunu scored 43 points to clinch the title, while Yaw Degbe and Eric Ericson booked the second and third positions, respectively.

The Managing Director of Calbank, Mr. Philip Owiredu, noted in his remarks that this year's edition was quite broad.

"This year's edition is quite broad because there have been a lot of people registering," he said.

"The network is broader, and we are having a lot more engagement in terms of golfers who have registered to join."

Mr. Owiredu added that Calbank will continue to support the growth of golf in the country, hence the establishment of the Calbank Golf Academy.

"For me, I think that the Calbank Golf Academy is the most institutionalized academy that you will find in the country." "We are the single largest member that you can find."

He further stated that Calbank will foster the partnership between them and the Achimota Golf Course for the development of golf in the country.

"Not just in Achimota, we have some members in Kumasi, Takoradi, and some staff in other areas of the country who play golf, so we would see how we could support golf," he added.

Results

In the ladies' segment, Liping Wang came in first with 37 points, Phindo Mohlala took the second position with 35 points, and Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah placed third with 33 points.

In the Group "B" encounter, Philemon Atuahene Andoh won with 40 points, Clement Ofosu Ntiamoah placed second with 39 points, and Layi Akano placed third with 36 points.

Christabel Oppong won the Ladies Group "B" event with 37 points; Elizabeth Essel-Koomson took the second position with 33 points; and Sarah Jiang placed third with 32 points.

The "Most Promising Lady Golfer" award was won by Barbara Antwi-Boasiako, while the "Longest Drive" award went to Yao Degbe.

Quarshie Attiso came first in the professional category with 141 gross, beating Joseph Klah and Korblah Degbe on count-back after they had all played the same score.